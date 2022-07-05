The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $139.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.81. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

