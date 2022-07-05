The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $31.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Range Resources stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,619,360.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $5,669,875. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

