The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $55,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,539,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $231,591,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 955,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,768,000 after acquiring an additional 113,766 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $33,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,143.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total value of $48,288,040.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,131,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,560 shares of company stock valued at $107,592,615. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $5.02 on Tuesday, reaching $215.98. 3,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,453. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.14. The company has a market cap of $328.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.