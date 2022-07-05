The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Reduced by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Kroger comprises 1.2% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 756,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

