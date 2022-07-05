The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 345,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 233,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 105,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. 29.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRL stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. 1,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,774. The New Ireland Fund has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

