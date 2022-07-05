The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Shares Down 15.2%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.95. 25,392 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 365% from the average session volume of 5,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEIGF)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.