Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 460,800 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 371,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, CEO Bruce Thames bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $48,793.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 209,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,545.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Nesser III bought 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $56,555.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,867 shares of company stock valued at $186,906 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 43.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 16,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of THR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.02. 145,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,356. The stock has a market cap of $469.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, tubing bundles, and system accessories, as well as strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and gas heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

