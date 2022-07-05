TI Trust Inc. Acquires 1,584 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

TI Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edison International by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Edison International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Edison International by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Edison International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,891,000 after purchasing an additional 691,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EIX opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.01%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.
About Edison International (Get Rating)
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.
