TI Trust Inc. Has $997,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

TI Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

DE opened at $292.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $294.29 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

