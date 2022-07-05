Tiger King Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (TKING) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tiger King has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00138627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00864866 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00090711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Tiger King Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 645,999,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

