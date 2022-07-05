Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0002 (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 344.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $184,903.01 and $4.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006902 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000876 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000443 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.