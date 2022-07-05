Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $76.79

Shares of Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.79 and last traded at $78.44, with a volume of 111133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. Tokyo Electron had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

