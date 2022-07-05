Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 53.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPZ. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.75 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.57.

Topaz Energy stock traded down C$1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.89. 187,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.90 and a 52-week high of C$24.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$81.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.8200001 EPS for the current year.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

