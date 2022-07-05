Transform Wealth LLC Has $10.83 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,798 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $484.86. The company had a trading volume of 19,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,641. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.26 and a 200 day moving average of $518.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $396.11 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

