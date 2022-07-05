Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,595,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,701 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Truist Financial by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,187,000 after purchasing an additional 915,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Truist Financial by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after purchasing an additional 864,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,604,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

