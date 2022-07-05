Transform Wealth LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 34,179 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $261,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

FANG stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,554. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

