Transform Wealth LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

ETN traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.75. 4,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,016. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

