Transform Wealth LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,826,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 142,902 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16,915 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,349,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after buying an additional 875,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,285,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.