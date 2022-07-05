Travala.com One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Travala.com has a market cap of $30.47 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00002927 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00139547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.27 or 0.00504783 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00090995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00016053 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,389,687 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

