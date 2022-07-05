Truist Financial Corp Acquires 149,061 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,296,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,061 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Medtronic worth $254,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 37,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.24.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

