Truist Financial Corp Acquires 7,300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $174,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.47.

MA stock opened at $318.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a market capitalization of $309.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

