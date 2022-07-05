Truist Financial Corp Has $395.31 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,361,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,854 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of PepsiCo worth $395,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.39 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.77 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

