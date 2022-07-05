Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,918,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 199,913 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $316,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 64,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.