Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,676 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Danaher worth $226,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.08.

DHR opened at $258.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

