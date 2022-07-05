Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,108,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,349 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.84% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $585,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,705,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,018 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after purchasing an additional 227,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,384,000 after purchasing an additional 190,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after acquiring an additional 168,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $221.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.27 and a 200 day moving average of $259.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

