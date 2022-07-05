Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384,965 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $152,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.04.

FIS opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.