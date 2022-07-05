Truist Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,856,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Analog Devices worth $306,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Analog Devices by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

