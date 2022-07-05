TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 64,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TRxADE HEALTH stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 9,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,092. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

In other TRxADE HEALTH news, CEO Surendra K. Ajjarapu acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MEDS Get Rating ) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 1.72% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

