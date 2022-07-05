Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Short Interest Update

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,100 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the May 31st total of 624,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE TYL traded up $6.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.13. 174,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,357. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $300.85 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $347.81 and a 200 day moving average of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.75.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after buying an additional 66,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,323,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after buying an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,761,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.