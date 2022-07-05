Typhoon Network (TYPH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $263.00

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $98,013.43 and $263.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00147084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.58 or 0.00864157 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00096128 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Typhoon Network Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

