UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $71.95

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.95 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 72.40 ($0.88), with a volume of 1608632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.60 ($0.89).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £940.77 million and a PE ratio of 408.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This is a positive change from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

