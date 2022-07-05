UMB Bank N A MO Buys 19,115 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 492,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $28,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 18,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Duke Realty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Duke Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.