UMB Bank N A MO Has $37.37 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $37,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK stock opened at $109.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.69. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

