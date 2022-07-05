UMB Bank N A MO Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF were worth $20,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VFMF opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.22.

