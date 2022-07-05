UMB Bank N A MO Reduces Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned approximately 0.11% of V.F. worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in V.F. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. BTIG Research dropped their target price on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

NYSE:VFC opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.96. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.15 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

