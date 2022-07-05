United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.37

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.37 and last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 89364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2866 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 7.1%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 16,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 12.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.