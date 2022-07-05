United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,372. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.20.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

