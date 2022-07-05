Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Mizuho

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $153.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a 200 day moving average of $131.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.01%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

