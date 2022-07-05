Uptrennd Market Capitalization Tops $31,977.55 (1UP)

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Uptrennd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Uptrennd has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $31,977.55 and $2.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005260 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000317 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00099252 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com . Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

