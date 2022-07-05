Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) PT Lowered to $7.00

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 211.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USIO. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Usio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 13,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,155. The company has a market capitalization of $57.47 million, a PE ratio of -37.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.62.

Usio ( NASDAQ:USIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Usio had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Usio by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 218,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Usio by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Usio by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

