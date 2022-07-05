v.systems (VSYS) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

v.systems (VSYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $616,599.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About v.systems
v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,535,560,111 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,951,647 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.
v.systems Coin Trading
