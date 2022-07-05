v.systems (VSYS) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

v.systems (VSYS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $616,599.00 worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About v.systems

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,535,560,111 coins and its circulating supply is 2,596,951,647 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

