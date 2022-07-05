Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the May 31st total of 63,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after buying an additional 4,261,995 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 35,205 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $8.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Valens Semiconductor stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 57,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.80 million. Analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

