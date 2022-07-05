Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $21.15

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $22.11. Valneva shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- The Institutions Get Comfortable With The Lovesac Company
- McDonald’s Might Just Be The Best Recession Proof Stock
- Basset Furniture Quietly Proves Its Value
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.