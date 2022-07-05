Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $21.15

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.15, but opened at $22.11. Valneva shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Valneva SE will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

