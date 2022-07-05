Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Smart Money Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Smart Money Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.3% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

