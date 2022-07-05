Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.0% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,278,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,466 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $524,811,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,077 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,149,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,204,000 after purchasing an additional 36,645 shares during the period.

VIG opened at $142.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

