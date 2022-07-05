Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.44

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $48.44 and last traded at $48.57, with a volume of 17464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund by 602.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

