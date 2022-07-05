Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock opened at $41.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.