Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Trading Down 1.8%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.46. 346,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 369,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the first quarter worth about $104,709,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,489,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,989,000 after purchasing an additional 914,169 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 1,764.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 472,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after buying an additional 446,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,923,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,875,000 after buying an additional 230,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,460,000 after buying an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter.

