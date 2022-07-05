Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Lifted by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 7.2% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 686,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.79. 17,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.68 and its 200 day moving average is $268.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.