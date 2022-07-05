Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $238.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.44. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

